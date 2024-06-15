Leaked renders show supposed Samsung Galaxy S24 FE's thinner bezels and flat screen

After skipping a model in 2022, Samsung appears committed to again releasing a new "Fan Edition" or FE Galaxy S this year. New renders claiming to show the design of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE have surfaced ahead of its expected launch in Q4 2024.

The renders indicate the supposed S24 FE will feature a flat 6.5-inch display with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. Thin bezels surround the screen, with the bottom "chin" being slightly thicker but still noticeably reduced from previous models.

Around the back, a flat glass panel houses a vertical triple camera module in the top left corner consisting of a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP 3X telephoto lens. The metal frame and rounded corners wrap around the device.

Measuring 162 x 77.3 x 8mm, it is nearly identical in size to the Galaxy S23 FE. It is expected to come in variants with Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, depending on the market, and offer 12GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage.

Recently, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE also surfaced on the Geekbench. The benchmark results, posted under the model number SM-S721B, point to an Exynos 2400 SoC under the hood. However, the chip appears to be an underclocked version, achieving a single core score of 2047 and multi-core rating of 6289. The listing reveals Galaxy S24 FE features a 10-core CPU.

Samsung will likely use the 25W fast charging and IP67 water resistance from the S24 lineup. Connectivity options are said to include 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and USB-C. Fingerprint scanning will be handled via an in-display sensor.

If you missed it, Samsung is preparing to host its Unpacked event in Paris next month. Reliable sources indicate the company will unveil several new devices at the unveiling, including Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Z Fold6 / Z Flip6.

Source and images: Giznext