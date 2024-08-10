Latest Galaxy S24 FE leak reveals almost everything you need to know about the phone

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be announced sometime in October this year. However, almost two months ahead of its rumored launch, multiple promo materials for the Galaxy S24 FE have now emerged online, revealing almost all the details you need to know about the phone.

A huge batch of promotional material showcases the device's key specifications along with the different color options that the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to have. The only important details that are still under wraps are the pricing and the release date of the device. Recently, the official European support page for the device went live, hinting at an imminent launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is purported to launch with a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, which is larger than the 6.4-inch display on its predecessor. The display will peak at 1,900 nits, which corroborates a previous leak about the phone's display. The display is similar to that of the Galaxy S24 Plus, but the Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to cut corners with an FHD+ resolution.

Gallery: Galaxy S24 FE promo materials

Under the hood, the phone could pack a 4,565mAh battery, offering up to 78 hours of battery life when listening to music and 29 hours while watching videos. It is rumored that the Galaxy S24 FE will be powered by the Exynos 2400 processor.

Samsung could launch the Galaxy S24 FE in five colors: graphite, blue, silver/white, green, and yellow, which aligns with a previous leak. There will be some additional Samsung.com exclusive color options. Two more colors will likely be made available via the official website.

The Galaxy S24 FE will also include several Galaxy AI features. The phone will run Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1 out of the box and will come with features such as Portrait Studio, Generative Edit, Circle to Search, Sketch to Image, Live Translate, and more.

As for the cameras, the promo materials reveal that the Galaxy S24 FE will feature a triple camera setup with a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP primary camera, and an 8MP 3x telephoto camera. There will be a 10MP selfie camera.

Source and images: Android Headlines