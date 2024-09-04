Latest certification reveals Samsung Galaxy S24 FE's design

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 FE sometime in October, alongside the Galaxy Tab S10 series. Recently, the Galaxy S24 FE picked up FCC certification, which also revealed the device's live photo and details about its dimensions.

Now, the Galaxy S24 FE has appeared in the Wireless Power Consortium platform, unveiling the design of the device. The phone, identified with model number SM-S721U, is listed to support 15W wireless charging, similar to the Galaxy S24.

Notably, this is the US variant of the Galaxy S24 FE, with the global variant speculated to offer the same wireless charging speed. Purportedly, the phone is expected to come with 25W wired charging support.

The platform also gives us a peek into the design of the Galaxy S24 FE. The phone features a punch-hole display at the front for the selfie camera and has flat edges, similar to the Galaxy S24. On the back, the device packs a triple-camera setup, which corroborates the design shown in the alleged Galaxy S24 FE marketing materials leaked last month.

A few days ago, Samsung updated the Good Lock's Camera Assistant module, which not only added support for the Galaxy S24 FE but also revealed that the device will come with One UI 6.1.

Based on previous leaks, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400e processor and could launch in five color options, one of which is depicted in the Wireless Power Consortium platform.

Reportedly, the Galaxy S24 FE could come with a 6.7-inch OLED 120Hz display, with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. The device is rumored to feature a 4,565mAh battery and could also offer 9W of reverse wireless charging support. Samsung is also expected to bundle the device with multiple Galaxy AI features.

Source and image: 91Mobiles