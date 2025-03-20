Meta brings new features to Threads, including reply settings and a better video player

Meta has announced a host of new features coming to Threads that, according to the company, will "let you shape your experience, like topics in your bio, follower-only replies and quote posts, an improved video player, and more."

To start, there's a new feature now in testing that allows you to personalize your profile by adding up to 10 topics. These topics are visible to all those who visit your profile and are perfect for those who want to showcase their interests, for example. Tapping on a topic will load posts related to that topic.

When drafting posts, Threads will be able to suggest trending topics that you can add to your posts. With regard to adding topics to posts, the company had this to say:

Adding topics to posts has become a valuable tool for creators on Threads. According to our internal data, posts with tagged topics generally receive more views than those without one, making them an effective way to help you reach more people.

When it comes to feeds, you can now customize the order of your feeds and even set custom feeds as the default feed to be shown when you launch the app.

Next, Meta is following X's footsteps, allowing users to choose who can respond to their posts. The feature, rolling out today, will let users choose between these options: Anyone, Your followers, Profiles you follow, or Mentioned only.

This builds on the Quote Controls feature, launched in testing last May, that allowed users to limit who can quote their posts.

Threads' video player has always received complaints from users, especially considering the fact that you could not even pause videos back in 2023 when the platform launched. Now, Meta is improving things by adding a pinned progress bar to the player.

Threads has grown a lot since its launch. The platform, according to Zuckerberg, now has over 150 million monthly active users, with 20 million joining last December.