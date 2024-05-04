You can now control who can 'Quote' your Threads posts

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said last month that Threads is testing some new controls that let you restrict who can quote your posts on the platform. The feature is now rolling out to everyone on the social media platform, according to a new announcement from Mosseri:

The ability to limit who can quote your Threads posts is now available to everyone. You can allow quotes from everyone on Threads, only the people you follow, or disable quote posts entirely.

Quoting someone on Threads means you reshare their post and add your thoughts along with it. You can quote someone's post on Threads by tapping on the double arrow button on the post. Besides text, you can add other things like photos, voice notes, and a hashtag in your quote.

Now, there are two ways you can limit people from quoting your posts on Threads. Firstly, when you create a new post, you'll see "Anyone can reply and quote" written at the bottom of the screen. Tap on it to reveal the options: "Anyone," "Profiles you follow," and "Mentioned only."

In other words, if you want, you can allow everyone to repost your content as a quote or limit it to the people you have mentioned. "I hope this will help keep Threads a more positive place and give people more control over their experience. If you’ve been using this feature, would love to hear your thoughts," Mosseri added.

In addition to the new posts, you can also keep a check on who quotes your existing posts. For that, tap the three-menu button in the top-right corner of a post. Tap on the "Who can reply and quote" button, and you'll find the same three options mentioned above.

With that said, the text-based Instagram spinoff has added several other features in recent months, including the ability to bookmark posts and filter out offensive words throughout the app. Moreover, Threads reached a new milestone last month—the platform now has over 150 million monthly active users.