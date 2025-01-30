Threads added 20 million monthly active users in December 2024, reaching 320 million

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced the company's quarterly earnings report, highlighting expected major growth across its family of social media apps in 2025. With the future of TikTok still uncertain, Meta anticipates that Facebook and Instagram Reels will continue to gain popularity by providing users with a better way to share their stories. Short-form video content has been a key focus of the company, especially amid the clouds of ban on TikTok. Meta announced Edits, a full-fledged mobile video editor targeting short video creators.

Another interesting detail Zuckerberg shared was about Meta's microblogging service, Threads. The platform is on an upward trajectory. According to Zuckerberg Threads added around 20 million users in December 2024, bringing its total to 320 million monthly active users. This marks an increase from 300 million in the previous month, with November 2024's monthly active users standing at 275 million. Meta CEO added that Threads continues to add more than a million sign-ups per day and is expected to "become the leading discussion platform and eventually reach 1 billion people over the next several years."

This increase in the number of monthly active users of Threads shows the platform's steady growth and also user preference shifting from X (formerly Twitter) to Threads. The micro-blogging space is now filled with competition such as Bluesky, which also saw tremendous growth but now witnessed a dip as it grew by just 10% month-over-month in December 2024, according to data by SimilarWeb (via TechCrunch). Meanwhile, Mastodon, a decentralized social media platform, continues to offer an alternative.

Meta has been aggressively adding new features to Threads. Recently, the company added the option to schedule posts and also allow the user to see the number of views on their posts. Threads also has started implementing the "Community Notes" feature and the option to refine searches by profile and date range.