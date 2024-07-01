Microsoft adds Copilot analysis of handwritten notes in OneNote for Windows for Insiders

Microsoft continues to add more Copilot features in its productivity apps, including its popular OneNote note-taking app. Right now, Microsoft 365 Insiders have the opportunity to test out a new Copilot feature in OneNote for Windows that's likely been highly anticipated by many of its users.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider site, the company said that handwritten notes can now be analyzed by the Copilot AI assistant. Copilot was previously able to scan and analyst typed in text in the OneNote app but being able to scan handwritten notes will come in handy as well.

There are actually two ways that Copilot can be launched to analyze handwritten text. One is clicking on the Copilot icon that's on the OneNote app's ribbon. That will open the Copilot pane on the side where you can type in a text prompt asking it to scan the notes.

The other method is to select some handwritten notes on the app via your finger, your mouse, or your stylus/pen. You can then click or tap on the Copilot icon. It should launch a menu with several choices for changing those notes, including a summary, a rewrite, or creating a To Do list from those notes.

Microsoft 365 Insiders can download and use OneNote on Windows with Version 2404 (Build 17628.20006) or later to check out the new Copilot handwritten note feature. There's no word on when this will become generally available for all OneNote users.

In just the past few weeks, Microsoft 365 Insiders have been able to try a number of new OneNote functions, They include the addition of Loop components in the app, along with a new interactive ink tutorial, Insiders can also try out a new Eyedropper color tool in OneNote that support the creation of custom pens in any image, shape, or inked notes.