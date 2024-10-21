Microsoft 365 Insider commercial users can now access Copilot for OneNote on iPad and Mac

Microsoft is expanding access for its Copilot AI assistant with its OneNote notetaking app to Mac computers along with the iPad tablet. Today, the company revealed that Microsoft 365 Insider subscribers who are also commercial users can try out this new support right now.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company stated:

With Copilot in OneNote for iPad and Mac, you can handle tasks faster and more efficiently. Copilot is by your side, embedded in OneNote and other Microsoft 365 apps you use every day. It helps you unleash the power of AI to generate higher productivity, more creativity, and leveled-up skills.

Insiders with a Microsoft 365 commercial account can sign in and then launch a OneNote notebook on the Mac or iPad. They should see a new Copilot button when they tap or click on the OneNote Home tab.

Microsoft says some of the things that could be used in OneNote with Copilot support include creating a summary of meeting notes, generating a list of topics for an upcoming event or meeting, or asking Copilot to come up with names for a new startup company.

Microsoft does note a couple of issues that OneNote Mac and iPad users should know about the new Copilot support:

The voice input feature for Copilot in OneNote is currently unavailable on iPad (a fix is coming soon).

Copilot currently only has context on sections and pages; notebook context is coming soon.

Microsoft 356 Insider Beta commercial users can get this update for OneNote for Mac with Version 16.90 (Build 24101387) or later and with OneNote for iPad with Version 16.90 (Build 24100817) or later. Consumer Microsoft Copilot Pro users cannot add this feature yet, but Microsoft says it will be included for those folks in the near future. There's no word on when it will be generally available.