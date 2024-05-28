Microsoft adds support for Loop components in OneNote apps

Microsoft has been busy adding new features and improvements to its OneNote apps. Today, the company revealed that OneNote for the web and Teams has added support for putting in Loop components that can sync up with their placement inside other Microsoft 365 productivity apps. The same feature will be added to the OneNote Windows app sometime in June.

In a blog post, Microsoft says this new feature is available for people who have a commercial Microsoft 365 subscription. If you have one, you can now tap on the Insert tab on OneNote for the web and Teams, and you should see the new Loop Components option. Tap on that, and you will see a number of options for specific components you can insert into OneNote.

The post added:

Loop components are sharable, editable pieces of content, such as lists, tables, and tasks, that are accessible and stay in sync across all the places they’re added across M365 apps. They represent the most elemental portable piece of a Loop workspace, and by using them in your notebooks, you can remain focused on your personal content while collaborating with others in real time without having to switch between different apps.

In addition to adding Loop Components content in your OneNote app, you can also use features like @mentions, comments, and reactions in those components to relay your reaction to the content with other team members. You will also be able to see who is viewing or editing those components.

The blog post mentions that this new feature is not available for OneNote mobile or Mac users, and it doesn't indicate if those apps will add Loop components at any time in the future. This new feature comes just one day after Microsoft rolled out support for Sticky Notes for all OneNote Windows users.