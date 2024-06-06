Microsoft 365 Insiders can try the new Eyedropper color tool in OneNote for Windows

If you use the OneNote notetaking and drawing app, you know you can customize the types of thickness you can have for your digital pen. Now, Microsoft is testing a new feature that will offer even more customization options for OneNote pens.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company announced a new tool for OneNote Windows users called Eyedropper. It stated:

With the new Eyedropper tool in OneNote, you can easily choose a color from any image, shape, or inked notes found in the app. The tool also allows you to build your own personalized set of pens in the drawing toolbox.

To check out the new tool, just open the OneNote Windows app and then select the pen icon in the drawing toolbox. You should see the Eyedropper option in the menu. Click or tap on it and then you can begin using it by saving any color you have on your canvas to the Recent Colors section of the menu. After that you can access those saved colors for your digital pens. Microsoft says that users must have Windows 10 or above to try out this new OneNote feature.

Microsoft offers some ideas on how you might use Eyedropper for your OneNote needs:

Suppose you’re taking notes during a lecture. You want to annotate your notes using a different color, but you’re not sure what shade of blue you were using for previous annotations. Use the Eyedropper tool to quickly find out which shade of blue you used and keep your notes consistent.

Say you want to create a personalized set of pens for a special project. Download an image of a color wheel, insert it into OneNote, and use the Eyedropper tool to customize a set of colors for your project.

If you are a member of the Microsoft 365 Insider program, you can try out the Eyedropper tool in OneNote for Windows now, if you have Version 2403 (Build 17407.17509) or later installed. There's no word on when this tool will become generally available for all OneNote users.