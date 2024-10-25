Microsoft 365 Insiders can now access Copilot quick actions on OneNote for Windows

If you use the OneNote for Windows app for note-taking features, you might know that you can also use Microsoft's Copilot to summarize notes in the app. Today, members of the Microsoft 365 Insider Program can try out a new feature that lets OneNote Windows users access Copilot quick actions more directly in the app itself.

In a blog post, Microsoft says:

With easy access to powerful Copilot functionality directly at your fingertips, rewriting parts of a shared note, summarizing content on the OneNote page, and extracting tasks all becomes more seamless and efficient — it just takes a simple click.

All you have to do is select the text inside the OneNote Windows app and then select the Copilot icon. You will see three options in the dropdown menu for those quick actions. One is "Summarize this," which can be used to let Copilot offer its own summary of that selected text. Another is "Rewrite this," which lets Copilot come up with a new version of that text. Finally, there's "Create a task list," which lets Copilot create tasks you might want to do based on the selected text.

Once any changes are made to the selected texts, you can then select Keep It to make those changes permanent. If you don't like what Copilot has done to the text, you can select Delete, and the selected text will revert to its original form.

At the moment, there are a few known issues with this feature:

Note that some of the user-interface terminology (menu and command options) may change as we are finalizing this feature.

As with all artificial intelligence (AI) tools, Copilot-generated content is draft copy and should always be reviewed for accuracy.

The ability to handle multiple selections is coming soon.

Microsoft 365 Insider on the Current Channel (Preview) can use this feature with OneNote for Windows Version 2410 (Build 18129.20000) or later. Users must have either a consumer or business Copilot license to access the feature.