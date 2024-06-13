Microsoft 365 Insiders can try out a new interactive ink tutorial in OneNote for Windows

Microsoft has been adding a number of digital ink features to its OneNote for Windows app in the past several months. Today, the company has put in a new OneNote feature for members of the Microsoft 365 Insider program that's been designed to help teach users how to use these ink features.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider site, the company states members of the preview program can try out the new interactive ink tutorial in the OneNote for Windows app. It says:

The interactive tutorial employs a show-and-tell approach to give you a thorough introduction to what you can do with ink in OneNote for Windows. It includes helpful videos demonstrating various ink features, including our innovative ink-to-text pen, as well as hands-on activities that you can try.

Insider members who open up a new page in the OneNote Windows app will now see a new message that will tell them there's a new ink tutorial they can check out. If they want to do so, they can click on Try it to begin the lessons.

Afterward, people who use OneNote and want to check out the interactive ink tutorial again can first click on the Help button on the Draw tab. They can then select the Tutorial option to begin the lessons again.

Microsoft does say that the interactive part of the ink tutorial will require the use of a stylus. However, you can still view the non-interactive videos in the tutorial if you don't have a stylus handy. If you do have a stylus, you should know the touchpad or mouse will not work during the lesson.

One final note: the new tutorials will not work on Windows N versions because they don't support multimedia functions. You can download the Windows Media Feature Pack to enable that support.'

The new tutorials in OneNote for Windows are now available for Microsoft 365 Insiders running Version 2405 (Build 17628.20006).