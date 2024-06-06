Microsoft wants you to ditch Windows 11/10 passwords with the help of MSA using this guide

It seems Microsoft has been on a roll these last couple of days or so. The company published official guides on how to Save, Use and Manage Windows 11 Passkeys. Following that, it has now posted a guide on how to go passwordless using the Microsoft account (MSA).

This is not the first time Microsoft has talked about passwordless sign-ins using MSA though. However, this time the company has published a simple guide that is very easy to follow along for non-tech-savvy people.

In case you may not be aware, passwordless sign ins on Windows are done using Hello, which allows authentication via face recognition, fingerprint recognition, as well as PIN.

In its guide below, Microsoft has also explained the benefits of using MSA-based Windows Hello sign ups:

Once you remove the password option, all features on your device that require your Microsoft account and password, including various apps and web browsers, will seamlessly transition to using Windows Hello’s facial recognition, fingerprint identification, or PIN code. Note: This option is available only when you sign in with your Microsoft account. To go passwordless, you can use the Settings app. In the Settings app on your Windows device, select Accounts > Sign-in options or use the following shortcut: Sign-in options

Under Additional settings, turn on the option For improved security, only allow Windows Hello sign-in for Microsoft accounts on this device



Note: in Windows 10, this option is under Require Windows Hello sign-in for Microsoft accounts. Sign-in experience The next time you sign in to your device, you won't have the option to use your password. Only the Windows Hello face, fingerprint, or PIN gestures will be available.

You can view the official support document here on Microsoft's website. The company has also simultaneously published a guide on how to enable Enhanced Security Sign-in that you can find here.