Microsoft posts guide for resetting Windows Microsoft Account and Local account passwords

Microsoft had recently published a guide on how users can switch from a Local account to a Microsoft account on their Windows PC on its official website. After posting the guide though, the company also updated it to then include a separate section for migrating from a Microsoft Account to a Local account. While Microsoft had, for some reason removed that portion, the company has again restored it perhaps due to the backlash.
Aside from that, Microsoft has posted a new page which guides users on how to reset Microsoft Account (MSA) or local account passwords. The guide is simple and easy to understand with individual drop-down sections for both Microsoft account and local account password resetting:
Reset your Microsoft account password when you aren't signed in
If you forgot your password and need to reset it, you can do so from the Windows sign-in screen. If there are multiple accounts on the device, choose the one you need to reset. After you've entered an incorrect password, look below the password text box:
- If you see the I forgot my password option, select it and follow the instructions to reset your password
Change or reset your Microsoft account password when you're already signed in
You can use the Settings app to change your password.
-
In the Settings app on your Windows device, select Accounts > Sign-in options or use the following shortcut:
-
Select Password > Change, and then follow the instructions. You must enter your old password to create a new one
-
If you forgot your password, select Forgot my current password and follow the directions to verify your account and create a new one
Reset your local account password if you aren't signed in
If you forgot your password and need to reset it, you can do so from the Windows sign-in screen. If there are multiple accounts on the device, choose the one you need to reset. After you've entered an incorrect password, look below the password text box:
- If you see the Reset password option, select it and follow the instructions to reset your password
- If you added security questions when you set up a local account, then you can answer security questions to sign back in
- If you created a password reset disk, you can select the option Use a password reset disk instead and follow the instructions
Change or reset your local account password when you're already signed in
You can use the Settings app to change your password.
-
In the Settings app on your Windows device, select Accounts > Sign-in options or use the following shortcut:
-
Select Password > Change, and then follow the instructions. You must enter your old password to create a new one
-
If you forgot your password, select I forgot my password and follow the directions to verify your account and create a new one
-
Answer your security questions
-
Enter a new password
You can find the support page here on Microsoft's official website.
1 Comment - Add comment