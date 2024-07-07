Microsoft posts guide for resetting Windows Microsoft Account and Local account passwords

Microsoft had recently published a guide on how users can switch from a Local account to a Microsoft account on their Windows PC on its official website. After posting the guide though, the company also updated it to then include a separate section for migrating from a Microsoft Account to a Local account. While Microsoft had, for some reason removed that portion, the company has again restored it perhaps due to the backlash.

Aside from that, Microsoft has posted a new page which guides users on how to reset Microsoft Account (MSA) or local account passwords. The guide is simple and easy to understand with individual drop-down sections for both Microsoft account and local account password resetting:

Reset your Microsoft account password when you aren't signed in If you forgot your password and need to reset it, you can do so from the Windows sign-in screen. If there are multiple accounts on the device, choose the one you need to reset. After you've entered an incorrect password, look below the password text box: If you see the I forgot my password option, select it and follow the instructions to reset your password Change or reset your Microsoft account password when you're already signed in You can use the Settings app to change your password. In the Settings app on your Windows device, select Accounts > Sign-in options or use the following shortcut: Sign-in options Select Password > Change, and then follow the instructions. You must enter your old password to create a new one If you forgot your password, select Forgot my current password and follow the directions to verify your account and create a new one Reset your local account password if you aren't signed in If you forgot your password and need to reset it, you can do so from the Windows sign-in screen. If there are multiple accounts on the device, choose the one you need to reset. After you've entered an incorrect password, look below the password text box: If you see the Reset password option, select it and follow the instructions to reset your password

option, select it and follow the instructions to reset your password If you added security questions when you set up a local account, then you can answer security questions to sign back in

If you created a password reset disk, you can select the option Use a password reset disk instead and follow the instructions Change or reset your local account password when you're already signed in You can use the Settings app to change your password. In the Settings app on your Windows device, select Accounts > Sign-in options or use the following shortcut: Sign-in options Select Password > Change, and then follow the instructions. You must enter your old password to create a new one If you forgot your password, select I forgot my password and follow the directions to verify your account and create a new one

Answer your security questions

Enter a new password

You can find the support page here on Microsoft's official website.