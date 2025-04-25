Microsoft details fix for high CPU usage performance bug on Windows Outlook

Earlier this month, Microsoft confirmed a problem with Classic Outlook wherein typing would lead to high CPU usage and system resource hogging. The company said that the processor utilization would hit as high as 30-50%. The tech giant had provided a workaround for the problem and that involved switching to the Semi Annual channel.

The company earlier today provided an update on the issue. It says that the Word support team has devised a fix for the problem and it would be deployed on the Current channel and beta channel soon. Microsoft writes:

Unfortunately, though, the bug now haunts the Semi Annual channel and the way to work around the problem is to go back to version 2405. However it is not recommended and should only be done if an urgent workaround is required. It writes:

We found that the issue now occurs in Semi Annual Channel. If you urgently need to work around the issue the only option would be to revert to Version 2405. This is not recommended since there have been security updates since that version. To make the change do the following: Locate the build of Version 2405 for the respective channel you are on from Update history for Microsoft 365 Apps (listed by date) - Office release notes. Open a Command Prompt (Run as Administrator). Type or past the command below and put the build from Step 1 and then press Enter:



" %programfiles%\Common Files\Microsoft Shared\ClickToRun\officec2rclient.exe" /update user updatetoversion=16.0.17628.20144 Alternately you can use the Office Deployment Tool to switch to an earlier version of a channel. For more information, go to How to revert to an earlier version of Office.

You can find the support article for the issue here on Microsoft's official website.