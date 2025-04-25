Microsoft details fix for high CPU usage performance bug on Windows Outlook

Earlier this month, Microsoft confirmed a problem with Classic Outlook wherein typing would lead to high CPU usage and system resource hogging. The company said that the processor utilization would hit as high as 30-50%. The tech giant had provided a workaround for the problem and that involved switching to the Semi Annual channel.
The company earlier today provided an update on the issue. It says that the Word support team has devised a fix for the problem and it would be deployed on the Current channel and beta channel soon. Microsoft writes:
STATUS: FIXED
The Word Team implemented a fix which will go to the following channels soon:
- Beta Channel (Version 2505 Build 18822.15000) – ETA early May 2025, to check for build, go to Update History for Office Beta Channel - Office release notes.
- Current Channel Preview (Version 2505 18827.20000) – ETA mid May 2025, to check for build, go to Update History for Office Current Channel (Preview) - Office release notes.
- Current Channel (Version 2505 18827.20000) – ETA late May 2025, to check for build, go to Update history for Microsoft 365 Apps (listed by date) - Office release notes.
Unfortunately, though, the bug now haunts the Semi Annual channel and the way to work around the problem is to go back to version 2405. However it is not recommended and should only be done if an urgent workaround is required. It writes:
We found that the issue now occurs in Semi Annual Channel. If you urgently need to work around the issue the only option would be to revert to Version 2405. This is not recommended since there have been security updates since that version. To make the change do the following:
-
Locate the build of Version 2405 for the respective channel you are on from Update history for Microsoft 365 Apps (listed by date) - Office release notes.
-
Open a Command Prompt (Run as Administrator).
-
Type or past the command below and put the build from Step 1 and then press Enter:
"
%programfiles%\Common Files\Microsoft Shared\ClickToRun\officec2rclient.exe" /update user updatetoversion=16.0.17628.20144
Alternately you can use the Office Deployment Tool to switch to an earlier version of a channel. For more information, go to How to revert to an earlier version of Office.
You can find the support article for the issue here on Microsoft's official website.
