Microsoft fixes Classic Outlook hangs / freezes when copying, and Gmail account bug

This week Microsoft closed two major issues with Classic Outlook. First, it has re-resolved a bug where users would be unable to add their Gmail account. I say re-resolved since the company had fixed a similar issue back in September though it seems the problem had resurfaced.

Either one of the two error messages would be displayed, Microsoft states: "We couldn't log on to the incoming (POP/IMAP) server. Please check your email address and password and try again", or “We weren’t able to set up your Google account with IMAP. You may need to make changes to your Gmail settings.”

As of now, the bug stands as fixed. Microsoft has explained in detail how to apply the "Retry Solution" fix in case you were affected:

STATUS: FIXED Starting with Current Channel Version 2412 Build 18324.20168, use the new Retry solution below. Retry Solution Once you are on the fixed build, if you missed checking the box for Microsoft apps & services can access: “Read, compose, send, and permanently delete all your email from Gmail.”, you can repeat the browser sign in by selecting the Retry link on the error window:

In case the Retry Solution above does not work, the company has also shared a manual workaround in a step-by-step guide. You can find that here in the support article on Microsoft's website.

The other Classic Outlook bug fixed is related to the Windows Copy shortcut (Ctrl + C) that is used very commonly by users. Essentially, Outlook would hang or freeze when copying text using the shortcut. The issue has been resolved in the following versions and builds across the different channels:

STATUS: FIXED The Outlook Team implemented a fix for this issue which is available in the following channels and builds. Beta Channel: Version 2501 (Build 18410.15040) - Released

Current Channel Preview: Version 2510 (Build 18429.20000) – For build availability go to, Release Notes Current Channel (Preview)

Current Channel: Version 2501 (Build 18429.20000)– ETA ~1/27/25, for build availability go to, Update history for Microsoft 365 Apps (listed by date)

Monthly Enterprise Channel: Version 2501 (18429.20000) – ETA 3/11/25, for build availability go to, Update history for Microsoft 365 Apps (listed by date)

You can find the support article here on Microsoft's website.