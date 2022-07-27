Microsoft details how Edge improves performance with cache compression

Microsoft has published a new blog post detailing how disk cache compression helps its browser reduce storage footprint and improve general performance.

The Edge browser received cache compression earlier this year in version 102. The feature helps Microsoft Edge maintain a better balance between performance and resource consumption, especially on devices with less storage.

Like other modern browsers, Microsoft Edge caches various content on a disk so that the next time you need something, the browser pulls the required bits from a local copy without the need to fetch that data from the network. As a result, Edge works faster and more efficiently. On the other hand, Microsoft cannot stretch the cache size without limits to prevent computers from running out of free space. This is where compression comes into play.

Edge can maximize cache and reduce network usage by compressing the stored content, which, according to Microsoft, is "highly compressible." With version 102, Edge automatically compresses disk caches on devices "that meet eligibility checks." Microsoft does provide details about those checks, but it clarifies that the compression happens only when it does not degrade performance and overall user experience.

Speaking of more consumer-facing changes and features in Edge, Microsoft recently announced Command Palette. It allows you to access various features and actions using quick commands. Also, Microsoft knows some users are having issues with collections sync, so it works on fixing that in the upcoming releases.