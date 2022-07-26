Microsoft confirms Collections sync problems in Edge

In a post on Reddit, Microsoft representatives have confirmed that the Edge browser is currently experiencing problems with syncing Collections across devices. Many users have reported issues, such as the inability to toggle on or off collections sync in the profile settings and changes not appearing on other devices.

The good news is that Microsoft is aware of the issues, and the needed bugfixes are coming soon. According to an Edge Community Manager on Reddit, Microsoft will fix the broken Collection sync button in the next Android release. Other issues, such as changes in Collections not appearing on other devices, should be gone in Edge 104, which is due to arrive early next month.

Besides fixing the known bugs, the Microsoft Edge team is busy adding new features to Collections in the browser. The software giant recently announced several new productivity-focused capabilities, such as collaborative editing, images and video support, and a feed with ads recommended content.

Do you use the Collections features in Microsoft Edge? If so, are you experiencing sync issues?