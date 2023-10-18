Microsoft Dev Home preview version 0.6 released with machine configuration summary changes

Microsoft has just released the latest preview version of its Dev Home app which first launched in May 2023 as part of Build 2023. As a reminder, the app allows developers access to a number of different features, including the recently launched Dev Drive, WinGet configuration, and GitHub codespaces together in one place.

The new version that's available for download in the Microsoft Store includes two changes to the app's machine configuration summary. The feature now shows more detailed info than previous versions of the app, along with any errors that might have happened. There's also a list of bug fixes in version 0.6.

The Dev Home GitHub page has the info on the version 0.6 update:

Accessibility fixes Buttons should no longer be clipped or hidden when increasing scaling. Changes The machine configuration summary now shows more detailed information

The machine configuration summary should now show errors that occurred. Bug fixes The dashboard should now be more responsive when rendering widgets.

Entering a relative path for cloning a repo via URL should no longer crash Dev Home.

The machine configuration banner should no longer return after it's been dismissed

Custom widgets should no longer need a Microsoft package ID in order to appear in Dev Home.

The margins should now be fixed on the extensions page

Adding a repository should now be more reliable.

The machine configuration summary errors should now follow the proper theme

The machine configuration errors are now selectable

Developers can get more info on the Dev Home app on Microsoft's documents site. They can also provide ideas for new features for the app, or report any bugs, to Microsoft's GitHub repository.

At the moment, there's no word on when the Dev Home app will come out of its preview stage and become generally available for Windows developers.