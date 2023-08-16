Microsoft Dev Home Preview 0.4 adds some accessbilty improvements and more

Microsoft has released the latest preview version of its Dev Home app which first launched in May as part of Build 2023. As a reminder, the app allows developers access to a number of features, including the recently launched Dev Drive, WinGet configuration, and GitHub codespaces together in one place.

The new 0.4 preview version that launched today in the Microsoft Store has a number of changes made to improve the accessibility features of the Dev Home app, along with some other general improvements and a few bug fixes as well.

Here is the changelog for Microsoft Dev Home preview 0.4:

Accessibility improvements You can now navigate widgets with the keyboard using Tab and the left and right arrow keys.

Narrator will now appropriately read the names of available widgets in the Add Widgets dialog.

The navigation experiences between scan and non-scan modes are now aligned.

The banner is now scrollable on 200% zoom. Miscellaneous improvements Dev Home now indicates if it’s run as administrator.

Widget charts now use SVG to render.

The Restore apps description now includes the last modified date.

Close buttons are now consistently styled throughout the UI. Bug fixes The banner text will be aligned appropriately in RTL languages.

Dev Home should now remain responsive after the file picker dialog is closed.

Dev Home is brought to the foreground when a second instance is opened with redirection.

Microsoft also announced today that it is working on a number of new features for future preview versions of the Dev Home app. Those features include "integrating Azure DevOps and creating Azure DevOps widgets for Dev Home."

Developers can get more info on the Dev Home app on Microsoft's documents site. They can also provide ideas for new features for the app, or report any bugs, to Microsoft's GitHub repository.