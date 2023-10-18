Surface Laptop 4 gets new firmware with audio improvements

The October 2023 firmware update is now rolling out to the Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processors. The firmware update improves audio stability, addresses security vulnerabilities, and improves overall system stability.

What is new in the Surface Laptop 4 October 2023 firmware update?

Addresses potential security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Improves audio stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Dolby - Software Component - 3.30201.210.0 Dolby APO Software Device (HSA) - Software components Intel - Software Component - 1.66.712.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components Intel - System - 2251.4.2.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices Dolby - SoftwareComponent - 3.30508.581.0 DolbyAPO SWC Device - Software components Dolby - Extension - 8.605.313.22 Realtek High Definition Audio(SST) - Extension Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2411.5 Surface ME - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 23.101.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations 13-inch Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processors

15-inch Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processors Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 484 MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. If you still feel that your Surface device is not working correctly, visit our help page for Surface devices, choose how you would like to get support, enter what you need assistance with, and then follow the recommended help or articles. Known Issues The update does not contain known bugs or issues.

The Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processors will be supported with new firmware and drivers until April 15, 2027.