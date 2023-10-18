You can once again enable Mica in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft has released a new update for its browser in the Canary Channel, with the biggest change being the recently removed flag for toggling on or off the Mica material. Edge Canary users can once again make the browser look prettier by enabling translucency effects on the tab strip, toolbar, and more.

How to enable Mica in Microsoft Edge?

Update the browser to version 120.0.2167.0 or newer. For now, the update is available only in the Canary Channel. Go to the edge://flags page. Type "Show Windows 11 visual effects in title bar and toolbar" in the address bar on the Experiments page. Alternatively, use the edge://flags/#edge-visual-rejuv-mica link. Set the flag to Enabled and restart the browser. Open Settings and navigate to the Appearance section. Toggle on the "Show Windows 11 visual effects in title bar and toolbar (Preview)" option and restart Microsoft Edge. Enjoy the eye candy.

Microsoft Edge was the first browser with the Mica material on the tab strip and other parts, but developers later removed the effect for unknown reasons. One of the recent Google Chrome updates introduced the same visual change for better looks on Windows 11. Now, it seems that Mica will soon return to Microsoft Edge (via Leopeva64 on X).

Other changes in the latest Microsoft Edge Canary updates include the new Copilot logo in the upper-right corner of the screen and a new method to invoke the Split Screen feature. You may also notice that Microsoft Edge automatically opens the Copilot UI to "display relevant web experiences alongside your web content." You can toggle off this slightly irritating behavior in the Sidebar settings section.

Microsoft Edge version 120 is currently available for testing in the Canary Channel. Public release in the Stable Channel is expected in early December 2023. You can download it from the official Edge Insider website.