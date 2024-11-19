Microsoft Edge is getting scareware blocker and secure password deployment option

At Ignite 2024, Microsoft announced new security and management features, including a new scareware blocker, that make it better for enterprises and users.

IT admins can manage the Edge browser within their network using the Microsoft Edge management service in the Microsoft 365 admin center. In some cases within an enterprise, passwords for certain websites are shared among a set of users. Users generally share credentials via email or chats. To prevent such insecure sharing of passwords, the Microsoft Edge management service will soon allow IT admins to deploy an encrypted, shared password to a specific set of users.

This will allow those specific users to sign in to websites without knowing the actual passwords. Through this new method, only the users designated by IT admins can access the common webpage or resource, preventing password misuse. Microsoft mentioned that the secure password deployment feature will be available in preview in the coming months for Microsoft 365 Business Premium, E3, and E5 license customers.

Based on IT admin feedback, Microsoft is now enabling the Edge management service to deploy both browser policies in the cloud and Intune. The Edge management service will be the place for browser-first management, and this new Edge management experience is now available in preview.

Scareware is already on the rise among online scams. Most online users have encountered messages like, “Your computer is infected, click here.” The new scareware blocker in Microsoft Edge will help protect users from such online scams. When a user comes across a website with a warning such as, “Your computer is infected, click here,” the new scareware blocker in Edge will alert the user that it is illegitimate information.

Microsoft mentioned that the scareware blocker is AI-powered and will continuously improve its detection capabilities based on user feedback. The new scareware blocker feature is expected to be available in preview for both consumer and commercial customers in the coming months.