Microsoft Edge 123 is now available in the Stable Channel. The latest feature update delivers bug fixes, performance improvements, and security patches. In addition, Edge 123 contains two new features for businesses and a plethora of new policies. Here are the details.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 123?

The official release notes for Microsoft Edge 123 do not list every bug fix and improvement. However, you can find more details in the changelogs for each Edge Dev 123 release:

Edge 123 also includes Chromium security updates and two Edge-specific patches (CVE-2024-26247 and CVE-2023-29057).

Here are the new features:

Customize organizational branding using the Microsoft Edge management service. Admins can customize their organization's branding assets onto Edge for Business through the Microsoft Edge management service. This branding can help users signed in with an Entra ID (formerly known as Azure Active Directory) more easily differentiate between multiple profiles and browser windows through visual cues on the profile pill, profile flyout, and Edge for Business taskbar icon. This Microsoft Edge management service feature will give admins an enhanced experience to configure, preview, and customize how Edge for Business shows the following organization brand assets: Organization name

Accent color

Organization logo

Edge for Business taskbar icon overlay Note: This experience is in public preview and can be accessed by opting in to targeted release in the M365 admin center. For more information, see Microsoft Edge for Business. Automatic profile switching controls for Microsoft Edge for Business in the Microsoft Edge management service. The Microsoft Edge management service will provide admins with the ability to configure settings for automatic profile switching in the Microsoft Edge browser. This can help enforce context separation between their end users' work and personal browsing. Note: This experience is in public preview and can be accessed by opting in to targeted release in the M365 admin center.

You can update Microsoft Edge to the latest version by heading to edge://settings/help. Alternatively, keep using it as usual, and the browser will update itself automatically upon the next restart.