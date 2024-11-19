Microsoft's Universal Print goes truly universal with the new pull print capability

Like how OneDrive ended the usage of file servers within the enterprise, Microsoft's Universal Print is in the process of ending print servers. The requirement for Universal Print is really simple; you just need a printer connected to the internet and a device to print from.

Universal Print not only reduces print server costs, but it also increases security and reliability. Universal Print also doesn't need any print drivers at all, and it works with most of the popular printers. Users can print from Windows, macOS, and the web.

At Ignite 2024, Microsoft announced a new feature to make Universal Print truly universal. The new feature is called Universal Print anywhere, which is popularly referred to as "pull print" in the industry. Universal Print anywhere will allow users to print and release their print jobs to any printer inside their organization.

Until now, when sending a job for print, users had to select a printer. This new feature will allow users to print from any device or app using the internet and release their job on any printer within their organization after authentication. They can also use the existing QR code functionality to retrieve their print jobs.

This new pull print method has several advantages. First, it will avoid situations in which confidential documents are left on the printer for unauthorized viewing. Second, it will reduce toner and paper usage since the job will be released only after the user authenticates it at the printer.

IT admins can configure print options that will be available for the users with this new Universal Print anywhere printer share. This new Universal Print anywhere pull print feature is now in preview.