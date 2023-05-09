Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 version 20H2 Enterprise, Education, and IoT

Microsoft recently revealed that Windows 10 would not receive new feature updates beyond version 22H2. The most recent update for the nine-year-old OS is it's last one, with the end of life scheduled for October 2025. In addition to 22H2, Windows 10 has a few more "alive" releases that receive active support. However, May 9, 2023, marks the end for one of them—starting today, Windows 10 version 20H2 is no longer supported.

Microsoft released Windows 10 version 20H2 on October 20, 2020. As an "H2-update," the OS received 18 months of active support for consumer-focused editions. In May 2022, Microsoft stopped pushing cumulative updates for the Home, Pro, Pro Education, and Pro for Workstation SKUs, leaving only Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise with an extra year of support. These three editions are now dead too.

The final nail in 20H2's coffin means Microsoft has only two Windows 10 releases to maintain: 21H2 and 22H2. Still, the former will not stay with us for long—its end of support is scheduled for the next month, namely June 13, 2023. Like version 20H2, Enterprise and Education editions will continue receiving updates for one more year.

Windows 10 version 20H2 was the last update to deliver visible changes and new features to the aging operating system. Users received theme-aware tiles for the Start menu, redesigned notifications, slight tweaks for the taskbar, optimizations for touch-based devices, etc. Also, 20H2 replaced the original Edge (based on EdgeHTML) with the new Chromium-based one. Check out our dedicated 20H2 release coverage if you want to take a trip down memory lane.