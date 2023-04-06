Microsoft reminds all about Windows 11 as Windows 10 21H2 end of support date nears

Microsoft has issued a reminder today about the end of support date for Windows 10 version 21H2. The feature update was released back in 2021 on November 16th and it's reaching end of servicing later this year on June 13. This means Windows 10 21H2 will no longer receive important updates like Patch Tuesday.

Along with the reminder, the company has encouraged users who are on Windows 10 21H2 to upgrade to a newer Windows 10 version, and in the case of those with eligible devices, to Windows 11. On the Windows release health dashboard, Microsoft writes:

On June 13, 2023, Home, Pro, Pro Education and Pro for Workstations editions of Windows 10, version 21H2 will reach end of servicing. The upcoming June 2023 security update, to be released on June 13, 2023, will be the last update available for this version. After this date, devices running this version will no longer receive monthly security and preview updates containing protections from the latest security threats. To help keep you protected and productive, Windows Update will automatically initiate a feature update for Windows 10 consumer devices and non-managed business devices that are at, or within several months of reaching end of servicing. [...] As always, we recommend that you update your devices to the latest version of Windows 10, or upgrade eligible devices to Windows 11.

You may find more details at Microsoft's health dashboard linked here.