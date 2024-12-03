Microsoft details Windows 11 2024 driver and firmware support for compatible Surfaces

Recently, Microsoft started pasting cautionary banners almost everywhere on its website about the upcoming end of support for Windows 10. The company wants users to upgrade to Windows 11 and it does not seem to mind all that even if you are running unsupported hardware.

The same is the case for Surface too as Microsoft has made its intention clear that it wants everyone to move on from Windows 10 and update to 11 in a new blog post. The company writes:

As we approach the End of Support (EOS) date for Windows 10, now is the time to plan your transition to Windows 11. Combining the advanced features of Windows 11 with the robust capabilities of Microsoft Surface devices provides an unparalleled user experience along with advanced security to help you succeed in this AI era.

As you may have noticed above, Microsoft specifically notes 2024 and beyond as the "AI era" and such, it is possible that the company is hinting mainly at the latest version of its OS, Windows 11 version 24H2.

In a support document, Microsoft has detailed which Surface devices are eligible for the 2024 Windows 11 update and which are out of their servicing period. In case a Surface is no longer within its servicing period, it means these systems will not receive newer driver and firmware updates.

Surface Device Eligible for Windows 2024 Update Within Servicing Period Surface Studio 2+ Yes Yes Surface Pro 7 or later Yes Yes Surface Pro X (all models) Yes Yes Surface Laptop 4 or later Yes Yes Surface Laptop Go 2 or later Yes Yes Surface Laptop Studio (all models) Yes Yes Surface Laptop SE Yes Yes Surface Go 2 or later Yes Yes Surface Book 3 Yes Yes Surface Pro 6 Yes No Surface Laptop 2 or 3 Yes No Surface Laptop Go Yes No Surface Book 2 (on 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8350U or i7-8650U processor only) Yes No Surface Studio 2 Yes No

You can find the blog post here on the official Microsoft Tech community website. You can check out the Surface update eligibility document here.