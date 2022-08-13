Microsoft improves weather location detection in Windows Widgets

Neowin · with 0 comments

Widnows 11 Logo next to the Windows Weather app logo

According to Jen Gentleman from the Windows engineering team, Microsoft has done some background work to improve how Windows Widgets display weather forecasts on the taskbar. The latter had issues with proper location detection (and other puzzling glitches), ending in inconsistent predictions compared to the stock Weather app.

The recent updates for Windows Widgets have finally mitigated this quite annoying bug, resulting in users reporting much higher location accuracy. As a result of the change, customers will also notice the location icon in the notification area saying Windows Widgets are using your precise location. That is the operating system getting your location info to provide an accurate weather forecast.

Those unhappy with Windows frequently requesting location data can switch Windows Widgets to display weather forecasts for a specific city or ZIP code. Here is how to do that:

  1. Open Windows Widgets and click the three-dots button on the Weather widgets.
  2. Click Customize Widget.
    A screenshot showing how to customize the Weather widget in Windows 11
  3. Toggle off the Always detect my location option.
    A screenshot showing how to customize the Weather widget in Windows 11
  4. Enter the city you need or its ZIP code.
  5. Click Save.

Alternatively, you can disable location services in the Settings app. Head to Settings > Privacy & security > Location and disable Location services.

The Windows Settings app with the Location Services option highlighted

Microsoft is currently testing an updated and more interactive taskbar widget in Windows 11. The operating system can swap the weather forecast with stock info or different sports results, giving users more information with fewer clicks.

Report a problem with article
The new Ubuntu logo
Next Article

Screencasts not recording in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS? Here's how to fix that
A modified red Windows 11 logo indicating a known issue
Previous Article

Microsoft warns about Windows update fails, UEFI update might be necessary to fix

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement