Windows 11 build 25158: Microsoft confirms weather readings are all over the place

Microsoft released Windows 11 build 25158 to Insiders flighting the Windows 11 Dev Channel recently. The new build brings some interesting new features like various Search styles, and more widget options, as well as the usual general improvements and bug fixes.

However, with the addition of the new widget options, it looks like the weather reporting and reading has broken on the latest build. The issue was noticed first by Twitter user Xeno.

25158 cannot make its mind up about the weather. These images were taken 20 seconds apart. pic.twitter.com/jdD7sQ8e5v — Xeno (@XenoPanther) July 15, 2022

As you can see in the images below, the weather and temperature readings have apparently wildly fluctuated, with Windows saying it's a heat wave at 64 °F (equivalent to 17.78 °C). Meanwhile, on the Celsius scale, it says it's cloudy.

Although the Build 25158 has a few known issues in the widget, none of them seem to acknowledge this one:

[Widgets] [NEW] Notification badge number may appear misaligned on the taskbar.

[NEW] Notification badge number may appear misaligned on the taskbar. [NEW] In some cases, the notification banner for some badging will not appear in the widgets board.

We’re working on the fix for an issue causing Widgets preferences (temperature units and pinned widgets) to unexpectedly get reset to default.

However, Senior Product Manager of Microsoft, Brandon LeBlanc, in a response to Xeno has confirmed that it is indeed a bug, and it is being looked at.

Ah, yeah there's a bug there. I think it's being investigated but can check. There is also a brief time after logging in on a PC resuming from sleep where it needs to connect and fetch the new data too. — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) July 15, 2022

Brandon has also added that there can be a brief pause or freeze in the weather readings when the system is resumed from sleep.