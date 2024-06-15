Microsoft: Windows 11 Cross Device Service high CPU usage bug is real

When certain background tasks lead to high CPU usage on a PC, it typically means that the workload is buggy which is what leads to its misbehaviour, and often times certain Windows processes or services can be the culprit too.

This month, Windows users and insiders have been noticing something off on their systems and digging into the issue with the help of handy ol' Task Manager has revealed that Microsoft Cross Device Service is the potential culprit that is exhibiting high CPU usage.

These reports were not few and far between though as multiple users have confirmed the issue. Here's a thread on the Microsoft forum started by user leginmat90 which has been upvoted by 46 others at the time of writing. Here's another one on the Windows Eleven forum.

The issue has also been reported to Feedback Hub by a user and at the time of writing, it has been 160 others:

Cross Device Service is suddenly using an unexpected amount of CPU in the latest Windows 11 Insider builds (starting early June 2024)

Microsoft engineer Jennifer G has responded to this issue confirming it and has added that the company is looking into the resolution:

Appreciate your patience, we've identified the cause and are working on a fix

The response was posted a week ago though we are yet to receive the fix.

The Cross Device Service, as the name suggests, is what helps a Windows PC connect to, synchronize, and share files with devices like phones and essentially helps power Phone Link in Windows. The recent Windows 11 Beta Insider builds are testing features related to better Phone Link support, and it's possible that the bug slipped through.

The most recent one brings improved Android file sharing and another one from back in February updated the Cross Device Experience Host which replaced remote capture.