Microsoft Excel on the web gets some new cut and paste feature improvements

Microsoft is adding some improvements to the Excel web app. Specifically, the web edition of Microsoft's popular spreadsheet program should be easier to use for people who need to access its cut and past features. All of these features are live on the Excel website now.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Inside blog this week, the company showed off the new drag and drop improvements for Excel on the web. Users can now click on any row or column in a spreadsheet and then drag that selected row or column when the cursor turns into the hand icon. They can then drop in another row or column.

There's also been some changes to the auto-fill function for the Excel web editions. You can now add data into one of your spreadsheet's cells and then select that same cell. You can then drag that cell with the use of the plus icon that shows up in the bottom right corner of your selected cell.

Finally, clicking on the Paste options in the Excel web menu ribbon will now add some new and specific paste selections when you click on the Paste Special options. They include:

Values Only

Formulas Only

Formatting Only

Link To Source

Keep Source Column Widths

Transpose Rows and Columns

You can also use these new options when you right-click the location in the spreadsheet where you want to paste in the data.

Microsoft recently added a feature to the Excel web edition that allows it to export its spreadsheets in the popular CSV file format. It also announced that Excel, along with other Microsoft productivity apps, will get some new functions via Copilot for Microsoft 365. Later in April, they will allow users to type in prompts and get answers to questions based on their own work content.