Microsoft Excel on the web users can now share links to existing or new Sheet views

Microsoft has been putting a lot of attention towards adding new features to its Excel spreadsheet this week. Today, it added yet another new addition to the Excel web version that allows its users to share links to any existing or new Sheet views. The feature is now available on the Excel site.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company states:

We’ve heard from many of you who are regularly using Sheet views that you’d like the ability to quickly bring others’ focus to the information that needs attention. To address this request, we’re enabling you to share a link to a Sheet view that captures a subset of a workbook’s contents. By doing so, you can more efficiently collaborate on large or complex workbooks, and easily gather feedback and input from others.

Excel web users can access this new feature by first clicking on the View tab. Then they can either make a new sheet view, or click the Sheet View arrow to pick an older sheet view. Then just right-click on a cell and select the Copy Link To Sheet View option.

Users can then see a Link to Sheet message show up. They can click the Close button, and share that cell in several different ways, including an email message, a Microsoft Teams message, and more.

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced the Excel web version added a number of new cut and paste features, which included new ways to drag and drop data in rows or columns. Also earlier this week, Microsoft 365 Insiders got a new feature for the Windows Excel app. It now allows users of the app to automatically check for cells with unnecessary formatting when you open a workbook. That feature was ironically added first to Excel on the web way back in September 2022.