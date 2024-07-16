Amazon launches Xbox Wireless Controller with Fire TV Stick 4K Max and 1 month of Game Pass

Several days ago, Microsoft brought its Xbox Cloud Gaming service to Amazon's Fire TV Sticks, giving users access to cloud-based gaming that does not require purchasing an Xbox console or a powerful gaming PC (you still need a compatible controller and an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass). Now, Amazon has a special offer for those who want to try all three products.

With the bundle (which is currently 34% off on Amazon), you get the Xbox Wireless Controller in the Robot White Color, the Fire TV 4K Max stick with a remote controller (the stick plugs into one of the HDMI ports on your TV), and a gift card for one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Keep in mind that Xbox Cloud Gaming relies on a good internet connection, so it might not be the best option if you have wonky connectivity. However, the Fire TV 4K Max supports Wi-Fi 6E, so you can get a solid connection with compatible network hardware even if there are many other devices connected to the same network.

As for the controller, it is the same one you get with Microsoft's latest consoles. It works with Xbox, PC, mobile devices, and even TV sticks.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.