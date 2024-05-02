Gaming Week deal: 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card further drops to all-time low price

For those of you who are in search of some great storage solutions, Amazon US is currently selling the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S at its lowest price with Gaming Week limited-time deal. So, get it for yourself while you still can!

Developed in collaboration with Xbox and utilizing officially licensed Xbox Velocity Architecture, this expansion card ensures an immersive gaming experience on the Xbox Series X|S, promising no compromise on graphics, latency, load times, or frame rates. Every game played from this expansion card operates at the same peak levels as the console's internal SSD.

Moreover, with it, you can switch between multiple titles and resume instantly from where you last left off, whether you're accessing them from the internal SSD or the expansion card. Unlike other consoles that necessitate disassembly and manual installation of M.2 SSDs, you only need to plug the Xbox Storage Expansion Card into the dedicated port of your Xbox, without any additional tools.

Additionally, these cards are designed to be small and compact, eliminating the need for extra cables. Adding to its appeal is the included 3-year warranty, providing long-term peace of mind for your gaming investment.

2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card (NVMe SSD for Xbox Series X|S, Quick Resume, Plug & Play, Licensed (STJR2000400) Black): $226.76 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.