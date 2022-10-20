Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 gets new Insider update

Microsoft has released an update for Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 to the Windows Insider Dev and Beta channels today. The update (2209.40000.26.0) comes with a bunch of changes that improve security, camera, general reliability and performance. A complete list of what’s new in this update is as follows:

Improvements to the Camera HAL

Improvements to clipboard stability

Improvements to multi-threaded (>8 core) performance

Improved security for graphic streaming

Reliability improvements for package launches

Security updates for ANGLE and GSK

Annotated telemetry with package installation sources

Window with legal information has been fixed

Security updates to the Linux kernel

Enhancements to platform stability

Updated to Chromium WebView 105

Of course, this is still beta-quality software, so you should expect to see some bugs. If you do notice anything wrong, Microsoft wants to hear about it. You can submit your feedback through the Feedback Hub, which is found under Apps > Windows Subsystem for Android.

If you’re having any issues with Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11, be sure to consult the dedicated troubleshooting and FAQ webpage to see if your problems are addressed before trying to reach out to Microsoft or the wider community.

Source: Windows Insider Blog