As Microsoft kills Windows 11 Android apps, Amazon could soon send you this email

Microsoft made a major announcement earlier today where it declared that Andriod app support on Windows 11 via Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) was ending. This sort of came out of the blue as it has only been about two and a half years since the debut of the feature.

Besides that, Microsoft was also working pretty hard to make it better as almost exactly a year ago, the company made bold claims of performance gains of up to 50% on x86 CPUs from AMD and Intel.

In the announcement, Microsoft wrote:

Microsoft is ending support for the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA). As a result, the Amazon Appstore on Windows and all applications and games dependent on WSA will no longer be supported beginning March 5, 2025. Until then, technical support will remain available to customers.



Customers that have installed the Amazon Appstore or Android apps prior to March 5, 2024, will continue to have access to those apps through the deprecation date of March 5, 2025.

Now users are starting to receive an email from Amazon itself about the Amazon Appstore, which let you download and install Android apps on Windows. The email reads:

Dear Customer, We are writing to inform you about changes to the availability of Amazon Appstore on Windows 11. Starting March 6, 2024, Amazon Appstore will no longer be available for download from the

Microsoft Store on Windows 11 devices. AfterMarch 5, 2025, Amazon Appstore on Windows

11 and any apps downloaded from it will not be supported. For additional details and insights into this transition, please read our Frequently

Asked Questions (FAQs) section: www.amazon.co.uk/appstoreonwindowsFAQ Despite this change, we want to assure you that Amazon Appstore will continue to be available and supported on Fire TV, Fire Tablet and Android devices. We appreciate your

understanding and continued support as we work to enhance and evolve the Amazon

Appstore experience on those devices. If you have further questions, please contact Amazon Customer Service.

Amazon Appstore

On Amazon's website too, the company has updated the section about downloading the Amazon Appstore on Windows 11. The notice says:

From March 6, 2024 onwards, the Amazon Appstore is no longer available to download from the Microsoft Store on Windows 11 devices. Microsoft will end support for the Windows Subsystem for Android on March 5, 2025. Windows Subsystem for Android is essential to run Android apps on Windows 11. Its discontinuation means that Windows 11 devices won’t support the Amazon Appstore anymore. If you’ve already installed the Amazon Appstore, you can access it by searching for Amazon Appstore in your Windows Search bar.

You can find more information regarding app support or updates on this FAQ page put up by Amazon.

Source: Xeno (X / Twitter)