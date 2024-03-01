Microsoft Loop adds new automation rule features to deal with unvarying acts

Microsoft continues to add features to its recently launched Loop collaboration app and tools for Microsoft 365 subscribers. Today, the company revealed that Loop now supports the use of automated task rules so its users can hopefully save some time with certain features.

In the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company states that users can set up these rules so that when certain conditions arrive, some actions are handled by the Loop app. For example, you can set things up so that an email is posted when certain conditions in a table become available.

In order to check out these new features, users can go to the Loop site and either create a new table on a Loop page or open an existing one. Then they can click on the three-dot (...) menu and click on the Table Rules section. Then they can set up the rules needed to automate a certain action. Microsoft says there are three such rules:

Trigger (“When this column…”)

Condition (“…has this value/changes in this way…”)

Action (“…then do this.”)

Once the rules are set up, users can click on Continue, and then they select which apps will use those rules. Then they can select Next, and then type in the email addresses of the people that will be contacted with this automated action.

Finally, they can click on Create Flow and everything should be all set. Microsoft does state this feature may not work on all Loop components. If that's the case for your Loop component, you should go to the Table rules section on Loop's New Rule page for more information.

Microsoft says the new Loop features are now available for all Microsoft 365 subscribers. However, enabling these automated features will also require a Power Automate license, along with permission from your company or organization's DLP policy to enable Loop connectors.