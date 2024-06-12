Microsoft Loop adds comments for tables and boards and new Print and PDF commands

The Microsoft Loop collaboration web app for Microsoft 365 subscribers is getting two new features today. One of them puts in more communication options and the other lets Loop pages be released in other forms

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog site, the company announced that comments can now be written on Loop tables and boards. Microsoft stated:

Comments are valuable communication tools that you can use to ask questions, add contextual feedback, discuss and address issues, and enable rich collaboration. By adding comments to cells in Loop tables and fields in Loop boards, you can better share your ideas in context and communicate efficiently asynchronously.

Users can launch the Loop site, and then create a new table or open an existing one. If they see a cell in the table which they believe needs a comment, they can then right click on that cell and then select the New Comment option. They can write their comment and then they can click on the Post comment button for their text to go live.

Users can also edit an existing comment by clicking on the comment icon, followed by clicking on the ellipses menu. They can then select the Edit option to edit their comment. There's also support for deleting comments by going through the same steps, but then selecting the Delete. option. Users cannot delete or edit comments in a Loop table that were originally made by others.

In another Microsoft 365 Insider blog post, Microsoft has revealed it has added support for both printing Loop pages and also converting them to PDF files. Just open a current Loop page and then click on the Settings and More (...) menu icon. You should see the new Print & PDF export option. When you click on it, your web browser's Print dialog should appear. You can then select Save as PDF or select a printer to print the Loop page.

Both of these new features are live for all Loop Microsoft 365 users.