Microsoft Edge failing to load websites and pages showing 'not enough memory'

A couple of hours ago, we put up a story about Microsoft publishing a more detailed way of working around an issue affecting the latest Patch Tuesday update. The issue leads to installation problems as it can fail with a "0x800F0922" error code as it gets stuck around 96%.

One of our active forum members 'leonsk29' drew our attention to another issue via a comment on that article wherein the latest Stable version of Edge, 122.0.2365.63, can fail to load many websites as the Microsoft browser would display either a "not enough memory to open this page" message or a "this page is having a problem" message, with an "Out of memory" error code on both occasions.

Disabling extensions and add-ons or closing tabs does not help the cause.

Apparently, this Out of Memory (OOM) issue seems to be the outcome of a buggy Enhanced Web Protection implementation in the latest Edge stable version, as users on various forums online seem to have verified that disabling the "Strict" level of Enhanced security option resolves the issue. Users can also simply disable the security option entirely, and it should fix the problem.

This workaround was first discovered by a user on the Microsoft support forum Nails89 who wrote:

Hi, I don't know if this will help but the security of the browser is causing this issue with the new update...

To fix this issue, Go to "Settings>Privacy, search and services," scroll down to the "Security" section and then turn off "Enhance your security on the web." setting. This is what helped me, hope it helps you too... Cheers!

This was posted as a response to a thread where another user, Michael Thurley, was trying to figure out why Edge won't load web pages and websites on their system.

User catspyjamas on tenforums verified that the workaround solved their problem as well, indicating that there may be a memory leak issue occurring as a result of this setting. Reddit users also noted the same issue with Edge and the fix has seemingly worked for these users as well.

Thanks for the tip leonsk29!!