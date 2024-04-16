Microsoft Loop gets updated with new filters for tables and boards

The Microsoft Loop collaboration app that became generally available in November 2023 continues to add new features and improvements. Today, the Microsoft 365 Insider blog has announced the Loop app has added filters for its tables and boards.

The blog post stated:

Filters help you quickly find and access relevant information in your Loop Tables and Boards. This makes it easier to glean insights, especially when working with large quantities of data.

The new filters can be accessed by simply opening the Loop web app and then either create a new tablet-based component or open one that's already been made. Then all you have to do is click on the Filters icon selection that's found on top of your table in the the operations bar.

The filters feature lets you set up multiple rules, and when you are done, you can click the Apply selection. You should see the Fliters icon show the number of rules you have set up for your table. Microsoft says that filters can also be set up with content viewed with the boards option.

Microsoft adds that's not the only thing filters can be used in Loop:

Filters can also be applied on all tabular/board components, as well as Task Lists and integrations such as JIRA, GitHub, and Trello.

The new feature is now available for all Microsoft 365 subscribers.

As we mentioned, Microsoft has added quite a few new features and improvements to Loop since its GA launch. That includes a way to export Loop tables into Excel spreadsheets, along with a way to add links from another collaboration app, Figma. More recently, the app's task list components got a refresh that make them look like Loop's tables. It also added filtering options to those task list components, along with a way to change and customize the length of a task list row height.