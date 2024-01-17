Microsoft may have fixed that Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox save game bug with new System Update

Ever since the Xbox Series X|S version of the hit fantasy RPG Baldur's Gate 3 was released in December 2023, many Xbox players have found that their save games have simply gone away.

Microsoft attempted to release an Xbox system update that should have fixed the bug soon after the game launched. However, that apparently didn't work for many players of the game. Microsoft came up with a workaround for the problem, and a few weeks later, the game's developer Larian created another fix, which involved storing the last five save games from each player on Larian's own servers.

Now, at long last, it looks like the Baldur's Gate 3 "save game disappearing" problem might be going away. Microsoft's Xbox Support X (formerly Twitter) account posted on Tuesday that a new Xbox System Update is rolling out. The message stated it should "address the Save Game issue on Baldur's Gate 3."

An Xbox System Update will be rolling out from today to address the Save Game issue on Baldur's Gate 3. You can manually update your console via the Settings or it will roll out to your console within the next week. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 16, 2024

Xbox console owners can manually download the system update in the Settings app, or they can simply wait for the update to roll out automatically "within the next week." Hopefully, this will be the end of a rather annoying issue with the Xbox version of the game.

It's been a somewhat rough ride even to get Baldur's Gate 3 to Xbox gamers. Larian was unable to make the game's local split-screen co-op mode work on the cheaper and less powerful Xbox Series S console. Eventually, an agreement was reached between Larian and Microsoft that allowed the game to launch without that specific feature on Xbox Series S.