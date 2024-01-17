Microsoft Store app install notifications are now rolling out to all users

Microsoft is rolling out a new update for the Microsoft Store app on Windows 11 and 10. Version 22312 is now available for download in the Stable Channel, bringing users new notifications and options to manage them.

With the latest release, Windows users can receive a message when the Microsoft Store has finished installing an app or game. Besides letting the customer know that a product is ready for use, the new notifications provide two extra quick actions: launch the app or game or pin it to the Start menu. The same capability was in Windows 10, and now Windows 11 users can try it.

New Microsoft Store update just dropped, v22312. Available for all. There's now a toast when an app download you started has finished. Can be turned off in Store settings.



Helps remind you of what you downloaded, and helps devs improve their engagement funnels. Win-win 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/PqCmdehfTY — Daniel Paulino 🇨🇦 (@kid_jenius) January 17, 2024

Microsoft Store version 22312 enables install notifications by default. If you do not like this behavior and prefer not to receive any notifications from the Microsoft Store app, Microsoft lets you turn them off. Here is how to do that:

Launch the Microsoft Store app and click your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Click "Settings." Toggle off the "Notifications for app installations" option.

To check your current Microsoft Store version, go to Settings, scroll down to the About section, and see the version number.

The Microsoft Store app will soon get even more improvements. Windows Insiders are currently testing the ability to open instant games from search results, better app discoverability with improved algorithms, and overall snappier performance with bug fixes. Microsoft ships Store updates relatively quickly, so you can expect those changes to land in the Stable Channel in no time.