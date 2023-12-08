Baldur's Gate 3 is officially available for Xbox Series X|S consoles

It's been a long wait for Xbox Series X and S console owners, but that wait is finally over. The D&D themed RPG Baldur's Gate 3, which just won Best Game at the 2023 Game Awards, is finally available for Microsoft's game consoles via the Xbox Store for $69.99. While there were rumors that Baldur's Gate 3 might also become an Xbox Game Pass title, that didn't happen, at least not at this time.

The game, from developer Larian Studios, was released for the PC via Steam in early August. It remains in the top 10 most-played games on Steam in terms of concurrent players months later. In September, it launched for the Mac and the PlayStation 5 console.

The delay in the game's release for the Xbox platforms was primarily due to Larian not being able to get its local split-screen co-op mode working on Xbox Series S consoles. In the end, Microsoft allowed Larian to launch Baldur's Gate 3 without that support for the console, although it's possible it could be added in a future update.

Here's a quick summary of the game:

THE ULTIMATE D&D EXPERIENCE Choose from a wide selection of D&D races and classes, or play as an origin character with a hand-crafted background. Adventure, loot, battle, and romance as you journey through the Forgotten Realms and beyond. Play alone or as a party of up to four in multiplayer – and select your companions carefully. SEAMLESSLY SWITCH BETWEEN SINGLE AND MULTIPLAYER Each character weaves their own story, alone or in a party. Combine your forces in combat and split your party to follow your own quests and agendas. Concoct the perfect plan together… or introduce an element of chaos when your friends least expect it. With split-screen co-op for up to two players on one Xbox, or as up to four players online, Baldur's Gate 3 is an adventure made to be played alone, or shared with friends.

Larian will release physical editions of Baldur's Gate 3 for PC, PS5 and Xbox platforms in the first quarter of 2024.