Baldur's Gate 3 gets its first Xbox patch; players should manually update consoles as well

Last week during the 2023 Game Awards, developer Larian finally launched the Xbox Series X|S version of its hit Dungeons and Dragons-based RPG Baldur's Gate 3. Today, the first patch for the Xbox version is rolling out.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Larian stated that this first Xbox patch for the game is a small one with some unnamed "stability fixes." However, there's also an update rolling out for Microsoft's Xbox console that should fix another issue with the game.

We're aware of the issue of saves disappearing after a crash. An update is available from Xbox to help with some of these issues, please manually update your Xbox through the system menu. — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) December 11, 2023

There have been reports online of Xbox players of Baldur's Gate 3 seeing their save files disappear after the game crashes. Larian now says there is an update for Microsoft's Xbox console that should "help with some of these issues". Players are advised to "manually update your Xbox through the system menu" to get this patch.

The Xbox version of the game was released months after its PC version was launched in August, followed by its release on Mac and PS5 platforms. Since then, Baldur's Gate 3 has continued to be hugely popular, and remains in the top 10 most-played games daily on Steam. It's also been getting a lot of end-of-year accolades, including winning five categories in the 2023 Game Awards, including Game of the Year.

While the game has been a digital-only release in 2023, Larian plans to launch physical disk editions of Baldur's Gate 3 sometime in the first quarter of 2024. Those editions will include lots of new extras as well.