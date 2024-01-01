Larian offers another workaround for Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox players who are losing save games

Ever since Larian launched the Xbox Series X|S version of its hit D&D RPG Baldur's Gate 3 earlier this month, there's been a bug that has caused many players of that version to lose their save games. That bug is still occurring, but Larian now says it has come up with a new workaround that could help some of those players.

We’re aware that there is a save issue on Xbox that continues to linger throughout the holidays. It occurs when exiting the game after saving. The game thinks the save was successful but due to a firmware issue, the save file is not fully committed to disk yet.



Microsoft is… — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) December 31, 2023

In a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account, Larian says this loss of save games happens a player saves a game and then exists Baldur's Gate 3. Larian says that the save file is "not fully committed to disk yet" due to a firmware issue. The developers add that Microsoft's Xbox support team is trying to fix the issue, but due to the holiday time period, "everyone is working at lower capacity" which means a permanent fix for this problem may take longer than normal.

However, Larian does have a new workaround for this issue:

Create a Larian account at https://larian.com/account. Go to the options menu from the main menu. Under gameplay, activate cross-saves, linking your Larian and Xbox accounts. From now on, your last 5 saves will automatically be uploaded to the Larian servers. It is important that you do not exit the game before the upload is finished. The upload is finished when the message “Syncing cloud save” is no longer visible. If the firmware bug occurs, you will need to re-activate the cross-save functionality in the options screen. This will give you access to the save games that were successfully uploaded.

The developer added that it plans to allow even more save games to be uploaded to its servers in the near future. The X post ended with Larian stating that it understands that losing these save games in Baldur's Gate 3 "is frustrating, and unacceptable." The developer stated it will get this bug fixed "as quickly as possible."