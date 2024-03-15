Microsoft released a new servicing build to Dev Channel Insiders with no new features

If you are a member of the Windows Insider Program in the Dev Channel, you will see a new update rolling out today. However, according to a Microsoft blog post, this is not a major new release.

The blog post states:

We are starting to roll out Cumulative Update Build 26080.1201 (KB5037135) to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. This update does not include anything new and is designed to test our servicing pipeline.

This is, of course, not the first time this has happened. Microsoft occasionally releases these service updates to test its Insider update system.

This has been a very busy week for Windows updates. It began on March 12 with new Patch Tuesday releases for both Windows 10 and Windows 11.

On March 13. Microsoft released a joint Windows 11 update for Dev and Canary channel users with the build number 26080. This was a huge update that offered the first public preview release of the unified Microsoft Teams app for Windows, which will allow users to seamlessly switch between personal and business Teams accounts. This new version will even let users access both their personal and work Team accounts at the same time via new icons on the taskbar.

The new Dev-Canary build also includes some more Copilot additions and improvements, including Power Automate. There was also a new Windows Server Insider Preview 26080 build released the same day, but it only removed one known issue from previous versions.

On March 13, a new Windows Insider Beta channel build, with the number 22635.3350, was also dropped. This was a fairly small update that added a feature that puts the most frequently used app in the Windows 11 Start menu.

Finally, on March 14, a new Windows 10 Release Preview build, with the number 19045.4233, was released. It added the Windows Spotlight feature for the desktop background, more content to the lock screen, and a number of bug fixes.