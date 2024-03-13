Windows 11 Insider Beta build 22635.3350 (KB5035955) adds a new Start Menu change

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 version for members of the Insider Progam on the Beta channel. The new build number is 22635.3350 under KB5035955.

This is a pretty minor Beta channel release. It includes a small but new feature that will put your most frequently used app in the Windows 11 Start menu in the Recommended section. It also fixes a couple of issues from previous builds.

Here is the change log:

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [Taskbar] Fixed an issue where uncombined taskbar icons were cutting off the title instead of adjusting 0with the title length. Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to everyone in the Beta Channel [Start menu] We are beginning to try out a change where we will show your most frequently used app under the Recommended section in the Start menu. This will apply for most frequently used apps that are not already pinned to the Start menu (or taskbar). Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel Fixed an issue in File Explorer where hovering over the first picture in Gallery would make a tooltip appear that would never dismiss.

You can check out the full blog post here.

Microsoft has been busy releasing new Beta Channel builds every few days for the last few releases. Previous builds have included a new badging experience for Widgets, along with a new hover experience for the Copilot logo on the Windows 11 taskbar. The last Beta Channel update before today added a way to show users some actions they can do in Copilot if they copied a piece of text, such as summarizing that text, explain it or just send it off to Copilot Chat. It will be interesting to see what other small features will be included in the next Beta release.