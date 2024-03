Windows 11 Patch Tuesday update out now for 23H2, 22H2 (KB5035853), and 21H2 (KB5035854)

This update addresses a known issue that might affect the February 2024 security and preview updates. They might not install, and your device might stop responding at 96%. The error code is "0x800F0922.” The error message is, “Something did not go as planned. No need to worry – undoing changes. Please keep your computer on.”

If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.

For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the March 2024 Security Updates.