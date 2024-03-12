Windows 11 Patch Tuesday update out now for 23H2, 22H2 (KB5035853), and 21H2 (KB5035854)

Microsoft has released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 23H2, 22H2, and 21H2. The 23H2 and 22H2 versions' update is delivered via KB5035853 while the 21H2 update is KB5035854. You will be on build versions 22631.3296, 22621.3296, and 22000.2836 respectively after applying the update.

Here's what's new:

Highlights This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

Improvements Note: To view the list of addressed issues, click or tap the OS name to expand the collapsible section. Windows 11, version 23H2 Important: Use EKB Use EKB KB5027397 to update to Windows 11, version 23H2. This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include: This build includes all the improvements in Windows 11, version 22H2.

No additional issues are documented for this release. Windows 11, version 22H2 This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5034848 (released February 27, 2024). When you install this KB: This update addresses a known issue that might affect the February 2024 security and preview updates. They might not install, and your device might stop responding at 96%. The error code is "0x800F0922.” The error message is, “Something did not go as planned. No need to worry – undoing changes. Please keep your computer on.” If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device. For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the March 2024 Security Updates. Windows 11, version 21H2 This security update includes improvements. When you install this KB: This update addresses an issue that makes the troubleshooting process fail. This occurs when you use the Get Help app.

This update addresses an issue that affects Remote Desktop Web Authentication. You might not be able to connect to sovereign cloud endpoints. If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device. For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the March 2024 Security Updates.

Windows 11 servicing stack update - 22621.3294 and 22631.329s4 (22000.2830 for 21H2) This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Known issues in this update Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update.

These updates will be available from Windows Update and should install automatically in most cases. If you would like to download these updates for offline install then you can get them from the Microsoft Catalog website. You can find the updates for 23H2 and 22H2 here and the update for 21H2 here.