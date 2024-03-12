When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Windows 10 March 2024 Patch Tuesday (KB5035845) out — here's what's new and what broke

Neowin · with 0 comments

windows 10 patch tuesday promo

It's the second Tuesday of the month, which means it's Patch Tuesday time again. As such, today Microsoft is rolling out the monthly security update (also called "B release") for March 2024 on Windows Server 20H2, and Windows 10 for the latest supported versions, 20H2, 21H2, and 22H2. The new updates are being distributed under KB5035845, bumping up the builds to 19044.4170 and 19045.4170. You can find standalone links to download the new update on the Microsoft Update Catalog at this link here.

The major highlight of the release as usual is security updates for Windows 10.

Highlights

This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

After a couple of weeks without any, known issues are back:

Known issues in this update

Symptom

Workaround

Windows devices using more than one (1) monitor might experience issues with desktop icons moving unexpectedly between monitors or other icon alignment issues when attempting to use Copilot in Windows (in preview).

To prevent users from encountering this issue, Copilot in Windows (in preview) might not be available on devices that have been used or are currently being used in a multimonitor configuration.

We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

Copilot in Windows (in preview) is not currently supported when your taskbar is located vertically on the right or left of your screen.

To access Copilot in Windows, make sure your taskbar is positioned horizontally on the top or bottom of your screen.

We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

Some of the older Windows 10 versions have also received updates today which have been listed below with their respective release notes (KB) linked as well as links to download them at Microsoft's Update Catalog:

Version KB Build Download Support
1809

KB5035849

17763.5576

 Update Catalog Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC)
1607

KB5035855

14393.6796

 Update Catalog
1507

KB5035858

10240.20526

 Update Catalog

It is noteworthy here that Windows 10 20H2 and Windows 10 1909 reached the end of servicing. Some editions of 21H2 have also reached the end of servicing.

Report a problem with article
google play games
Next Article

Google is adding more PC games to its Google Play Games store among more changes

ebook offer
Previous Article

Ice Cold Leader: Leading from the Inside Out (worth $18) free eBook for your email

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment